Rights Watchdog Calls for International Probe Into Killing of Protesters in Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) A prominent human rights watchdog on Tuesday called on the Sudanese authorities to organize and cooperate with an international investigation into the killing of protesters in the country since late last year.

"Sudanese leaders should facilitate the establishment and cooperate with the work of an effective international investigation into the killings of and abuses against protesters since December 2018," Human Rights Watch said in a press release.

Sudanese authorities should ensure the probe's credibility by interacting with the UN Human Rights Council and African Commission on Human and People's Rights, Jehanne Henry, the organization's associate Africa director, stressed.

Long-standing protests in Sudan, which started in December, culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The Transitional Military Council (TMC) took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years.

The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

The situation further escalated in early June when law enforcement officers violently dispersed a sit-in demonstration near the military headquarters in the capital city of Khartoum, killing dozens of civilians. It resulted in the suspension of talks between the TMC and opposition.

On July 5, the African Union's special envoy and mediator between the Sudanese sides, Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, said that they had reached the agreement to set up a joint sovereignty council to govern the country for a transition period of three years. Military and civilian officials will take turns leading the council. The sides have also agreed to subsequently form a civilian government composed of technocrats. Moreover, they have also decided to hold a transparent probe into the violent crackdown on opposition protesters in early June.