(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Federation of Journalists on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the recent death of Bangladeshi writer Mushtaq Ahmed who was detained for allegedly criticizing the country's government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the recent death of Bangladeshi writer Mushtaq Ahmed who was detained for allegedly criticizing the country's government.

According to the watchdog, Ahmed passed away in police custody on February 25. The writer was detained in May last year under the Digital Security Act (DSA), for purportedly posting on Facebook criticism of Bangladesh's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) calls for a full investigation into his death in custody and the urgent repeal of the digital security act which is being abused to arrest critics of the state," the IJF said in a statement.

The watchdog went on to note that Ahmed's family considers his death to be mysterious and that protests took place in the country's capital blaming the government for what transpired.

"We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in Bangladesh as they mourn the loss of Mushtaq Ahmed. This writer should have never been imprisoned let alone die in a high-security jail. This is a crime against freedom of expression. The long list of incarcerations against journalists and activists is evidence enough that The DSA must be urgently repealed," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said.

The Asian Human Rights Commission, an independent rights group, estimates that at least 138 people were detained last year under the DSA for making various critical statements about the country's leadership.