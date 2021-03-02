UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Watchdog Calls For Probe Into Bangladeshi Writer's Death In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:34 PM

Rights Watchdog Calls for Probe Into Bangladeshi Writer's Death in Police Custody

The International Federation of Journalists on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the recent death of Bangladeshi writer Mushtaq Ahmed who was detained for allegedly criticizing the country's government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the recent death of Bangladeshi writer Mushtaq Ahmed who was detained for allegedly criticizing the country's government.

According to the watchdog, Ahmed passed away in police custody on February 25. The writer was detained in May last year under the Digital Security Act (DSA), for purportedly posting on Facebook criticism of Bangladesh's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) calls for a full investigation into his death in custody and the urgent repeal of the digital security act which is being abused to arrest critics of the state," the IJF said in a statement.

The watchdog went on to note that Ahmed's family considers his death to be mysterious and that protests took place in the country's capital blaming the government for what transpired.

"We stand in solidarity with our colleagues in Bangladesh as they mourn the loss of Mushtaq Ahmed. This writer should have never been imprisoned let alone die in a high-security jail. This is a crime against freedom of expression. The long list of incarcerations against journalists and activists is evidence enough that The DSA must be urgently repealed," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said.

The Asian Human Rights Commission, an independent rights group, estimates that at least 138 people were detained last year under the DSA for making various critical statements about the country's leadership.

Related Topics

Police Bangladesh Jail Facebook February May Family Government Asia

Recent Stories

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

18 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

19 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’ ..

24 minutes ago

Boy ends up life after shooting a girl injured in ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.