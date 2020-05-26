MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Venezuela requires urgent humanitarian aid from the international community to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak as the South American country's health system is unprepared for an expected uptick in cases, a prominent human rights watchdog said Tuesday.

"Foreign governments should contribute to Venezuela's Covid-19 response by funding UN humanitarian efforts to ensure the aid is distributed apolitically," Jose Miguel Vivanco, Human Rights Watch's (HRW) Americas director said in a press release.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro must ensure that any aid offered to the South American country reaches those who need it and that any foreign humanitarian workers deployed to the country are allowed to work without the fear of reprisals, the rights group said.

The rights group added that Venezuela is experiencing shortages of essential medicines and equipment and that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is likely much higher than reported due to the health care system's low testing capacity.

As of Tuesday, Venezuela's public health authorities have confirmed a total of 1,177 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, with 56 new positive tests reported over the preceding 24 hours. The coronavirus disease death toll in the country still stands at 10 after no new fatalities were reported.

In March, Maduro requested a loan of $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund to help the South American country combat the COVID-19 outbreak, although this was rejected over an alleged lack of clarity over the international community's recognition of the leader as Venezuela's president.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido attempted to challenge Maduro's presidency amid anti-government protests in early 2019. Though the United States and a number of other countries backed Guaido, who declared himself an interim president of Venezuela, Russia and China, among other countries, supported Maduro as the only president of the country.