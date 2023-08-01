Open Menu

Rights Watchdog Calls On Nigerien Authorities To Free Detained President, Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 11:02 PM

A prominent international human rights organization on Tuesday called on Niger's new authorities, who took power in a military coup last week, to release the ousted president and his family, as well as several other high-ranking officials detained during the coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) A prominent international human rights organization on Tuesday called on Niger's new authorities, who took power in a military coup last week, to release the ousted president and his family, as well as several other high-ranking officials detained during the coup.

"Amnesty International is calling on the new authorities in Niger to release not only President Mohamed Bazoum and his family, but also the Minister of the Interior and all others who have been arbitrarily arrested and detained since 26 July," Habibatou Gologo, the organization's deputy regional director for West and Central Africa, said in a statement.

Amnesty International also called on the rebels to protect and respect human rights, and to stop arresting people "without legal basis."

Alongside Bazoum, the new Nigerien authorities detained Petroleum Minister Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, Mining Minister Ousseini Hadizatou, Interior Minister Hama Amadou Souley and Transport Minister Oumarou Malam Alma.

They also detained Foumakoye Gado, the leader of the presidential Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism.

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in the capital Niamey. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. Bazoum is currently held at his residence in Niamey.

