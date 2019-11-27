UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Watchdog Claims Egypt's Prosecution Misuses Counterterrorism Legislation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:16 PM

Rights Watchdog Claims Egypt's Prosecution Misuses Counterterrorism Legislation

A prominent human rights watchdog issued a report on Wednesday that revealed how the Egyptian Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) illegally detained thousands of peaceful protesters and violated their right to a fair trial, and was involved in enforced disappearances, torture and other misconduct under the pretext of applying counterterrorism measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A prominent human rights watchdog issued a report on Wednesday that revealed how the Egyptian Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) illegally detained thousands of peaceful protesters and violated their right to a fair trial, and was involved in enforced disappearances, torture and other misconduct under the pretext of applying counterterrorism measures.

"In Egypt today, the Supreme State Security Prosecution has stretched the definition of 'terrorism' to encompass peaceful protests, social media posts and legitimate political activities, resulting in peaceful government critics being treated as enemies of the state. The SSSP has become a central tool of repression whose Primary goal appears to be arbitrarily detaining and intimidating critics, all in the name of counter-terrorism," Amnesty International's research and advocacy director for the middle East and North Africa, Philip Luther, was quoted as saying in the report.

The watchdog's report, titled "Permanent State of Exception," documented hundreds of cases in which peaceful government critics, journalists and social activists were brought before the SSSP.

According to Amnesty International, the number of illegal prosecutions jumped from 529 in 2013 to 1,739 in 2018.

"The meteoric rise in SSSP prosecutions has enabled the authorities to detain suspects nominally in 'pre-trial detention' pending investigations, but in reality, many are detained for months and years without evidence, based on secret police investigations and without recourse to an effective remedy. This has in effect allowed the authorities to replicate the long-term administrative detention practices under the emergency law which were a hallmark of the [President Hosni] Mubarak era in Egypt until a 2013 Supreme Constitutional Court ruling found the relevant provision unconstitutional," the report read.

Mass anti-government protests erupted in Egypt on January 25, 2011, prompting Mubarak's resignation, the dissolution of parliament and the suspension of the constitution. After several years of political crisis, Egypt found relative stability when a former defense minister, Abdel Fattah Sisi, came to power in 2014. In 2018, Sisi was reelected for a second four-year presidential term.

Related Topics

Africa Police Parliament Egypt Social Media Amnesty International Middle East January 2018 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Balochistan lead Northern by 147 runs with two wic ..

54 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Failed With Blitz ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese Communist Party delegation visits PTI Cent ..

5 minutes ago

Malta's Ex-Chief of Staff Detained as Part of Prob ..

5 minutes ago

OECD Calls on Governments to Adapt Pension Systems ..

5 minutes ago

At least 13 dead in new massacre near east DR Cong ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.