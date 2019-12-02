Rights Watchdog Condemns Abductions of Protesters in Baghdad - Press Release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A prominent human rights watchdog has condemned the abductions of people participating in the mass anti-government protests currently ongoing in Baghdad and slammed the Iraqi authorities for their inaction regarding the situation.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), at least seven people, including a teenager, have been reported missing since October 7. The individuals had taken part in the protests near Baghdad's Tahrir Square. As of today, four are still missing, and their relatives have failed to obtain any information from the authorities about their loved ones.

"Whether the government or armed groups are behind the abductions in Baghdad, the government bears the responsibility for keeping people safe from such targeting. Authorities are failing Iraqi citizens by allowing armed forces to abduct people, and it will be up to the government to take swift action against these abuses," middle East director at HRW, Sarah Leah Whiston, said, as quoted in the press release.

Iraq has been gripped by two months of nationwide protests against the government with thousands demanding its resignation, and an end to corruption and economic hardships. Hundreds have been killed in clashes with armed forces and thousands have been injured.

The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to approve the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi a day after he submitted his resignation letter.

In late November, the prime minister announced at a cabinet meeting that the Iraqi courts had released 2,500 detainees who had participated in the nationwide anti-government protests in the country, recognizing the government's mistakes with regard to the use of force against the demonstrators.