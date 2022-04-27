UrduPoint.com

Rights Watchdog Condemns Execution Of Malaysian National In Singapore Over Drugs Smuggling

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Rights Watchdog Condemns Execution of Malaysian National in Singapore Over Drugs Smuggling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The Singaporean government has committed a "disgraceful act" of executing a 34-year Malaysian national with learning difficulties, Dharmalingam Nagaenthran, sentenced to death for importing about 43 grams (1.5 oz) of heroin to Singapore in 2010, a prominent international human rights organization said on Wednesday.

"Nagaenthran's hanging highlights the deep flaws of the death penalty in Singapore and the horror of its continued use. He was executed after he was sentenced to the mandatory death penalty for drug trafficking, amid concerns about his mental health state and despite having a diagnosed intellectual disability - in violation of international law and standards," Amnesty International Asia-Pacific Regional Director, Erwin van der Borght, said in a statement.

With another man on a death row for Friday, Singapore will have executed three people within one month, van der Borght said, adding that the Singaporean government was "pursuing a cruel path that is severely at odds with the global trend towards abolition of the death penalty.

"

"There is no evidence to back up the government's claim that the punishment is the answer to tackling drug-related problems in the country. The Singapore authorities must immediately stop the current wave of executions and urgently review legislation on the use of the death penalty, with a view towards abolition, in light of this shocking case," he added.

Dharmalingam was arrested in 2009, when he was 21 years old, with 42.72 grams of heroin strapped to his thigh. He was sentenced to death in 2010 for smuggling, despite being assessed to have an IQ of 69, way below the baseline of 100. These gave reason to many anti-death penalty advocates to take up his cause, saying the disability diminishes his responsibility.

Singapore is one of the 35 countries that retain death sentence for drug-related offenses, along with China, Indonesia and Malaysia. Yet in two previous years, none of the convicts were executed. At the same time, over the same period a total of 18 death sentence were passed, with two executions already carried out this year.

