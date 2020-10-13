Rights Watchdog Decries Arrest of 12 Hong Kongers in China, Warns Imminent Risk of Torture

China should ensure that the 12 recently arrested Hong Kongers have regular access to family-hired lawyers and medical care as well as prevent their torture or any other mistreatment while in detention, a prominent international human rights watchdog said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) China should ensure that the 12 recently arrested Hong Kongers have regular access to family-hired lawyers and medical care as well as prevent their torture or any other mistreatment while in detention, a prominent international human rights watchdog said on Tuesday.

The group, including activists of the Hong-Kong anti-government protests, was detained on August 23 during purportedly an attempt to flee for Taiwan by boat. On October 1, their arrest was formally approved by Beijing.

Amnesty International has drafted a letter which it suggests people address to Director Fang Hongsheng of the Yantian Branch of Shenzhen Municipal Public Security Bureau, demanding urgent action.

"I am writing to express my grave concern for 12 Hongkongers who have been formally arrested for 'secretly crossing the border' ... and 'organizing other persons to secretly cross the border' ... on 30 September 2020. Two of them were under 18 years old when arrested. Held incommunicado for more than 45 days, I am concerned that they are at imminent risk of unfair trials and even torture and other ill-treatment," the letter read.

According to the watchdog, the authorities of the Yantian District Detention Centre have not allowed the family-hired lawyers to meet with the 12 detainees, and at least four of these lawyers were forced to step back from the case. As stressed in the letter, meetings with lawyers of one's own choosing is "an integral part of right to a fair trial and a fundamental safeguard for the prevention of torture and other ill-treatment."

"I call on you to immediately: i. Ensure that the 12 individuals have regular and effective access to family and family-appointed lawyers without delay; ii. Ensure that the 12 individuals are not subjected to torture and other ill-treatment; and iii. Allow the 12 individuals prompt, regular and unrestricted access to medical care on request or as necessary," the watchdog wrote.

The Chinese authorities have claimed that the 12 detainees were provided by state-sponsored lawyers and are in good health.