Open Menu

Rights Watchdog Says Iran Charged 3 Female Journalists For Anti-State Propaganda

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Rights Watchdog Says Iran Charged 3 Female Journalists for Anti-State Propaganda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Iran has filed charges against three female journalists for violating national security and spreading propaganda against the state, a prominent human rights organization said on Monday, adding that the journalists could face up to five years in prison.

"The trial of the journalists - Saeideh Shafiei, Mehrnoush Zarei Henzaki, and Nasim Sultan Beigi - is scheduled for July 3 ... Under articles 500 and 610 of the Islamic Penal Code of Iran, each of these charges carries a sentence of up to five years in prison," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement, adding that the articles criminalize "propaganda against the state" and "assembly and collusion to commit acts against national security."

The charges against the journalists relate to their news articles about increasing poverty and the government's management of energy subsidies and resources, as well as their alleged collaboration with foreign media, the statement added.

HRW noted that one of the journalists refused to cooperate during questioning and also called on Iranian women to stop wearing the hijab.

This comes several months after anti-government protests swept Iran in connection with the death of a young woman last fall. In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, 22, died under suspicious circumstances after being detained by the Guidance Patrol, which acts as morality police, for not wearing a hijab according to national standards. Protesters accused the authorities of causing Amini's death by fatally injuring her during her arrest, and women massively posted videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. The Iranian government has accused Western countries of supporting the protesters.

Related Topics

Assembly Police Iran Died Young July September Women Media Government

Recent Stories

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended m ..

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended meeting of the OIC Executive Co ..

20 minutes ago
 3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

1 hour ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

3 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

6 hours ago
Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

16 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

19 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World