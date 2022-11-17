UrduPoint.com

Rights Watchdog Says North Korean Government Used COVID-19 As Pretext To Close Borders

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The North Korean government has greatly increased security measures along its northern border using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse, a prominent international human rights organization said on Thursday after analyzing satellite imagery before and after the start of the pandemic.

"The North Korean government used purported COVID-19 measures to further repress and endanger the North Korean people. The government should redirect its energies to improving access to food, vaccines, and medicine, and respecting freedom of movement and other rights," senior Korea researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), Lina Yoon, said.

North Korea introduced COVID-19 measures in January 2020, the organization said, adding that the government decided to build or upgrade fences, guard posts, patrol roads, and other infrastructure at the border with China and Russia.

According to the report, improved border security has almost completely halted unauthorized cross-border economic activity, resulting in acute shortages of food, medicine, and other essentials. North Koreans also lost the opportunity to leave the country and seek asylum abroad, which violated the right to freedom of movement, the organization added.

Three organizations that helped North Koreans flee the country told HRW that new border controls made their work impossible. In addition, five North Koreans who were involved in smuggling goods said that since February 2020 they had not managed to smuggle any products whatsoever, the report noted.

The UN Security Council should urgently meet to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea, including referring the situation to the International Criminal Court, Yoon said.

