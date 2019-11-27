Rights Watchdog Slams Chilean Police for Excessive Use of Force During Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

A prominent human rights watchdog has criticized Chile's national police for committing "serious human rights violations," including excessive use of force, after violent demonstrations claimed the lives of 26 people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A prominent human rights watchdog has criticized Chile's national police for committing "serious human rights violations," including excessive use of force, after violent demonstrations claimed the lives of 26 people.

"Chile's national police, Carabineros, committed serious human rights violations, including excessive use of force in the streets and abuses in detention, after thousands of Chileans took to the streets on and in the weeks following October 18, 2019," Human Rights Watch (HRW) wrote in a report published on its website on Tuesday.

Chile's National Human Rights Institute has filed 442 criminal complaints on behalf of the victims of abuse, 341 of which refer to allegations of torture and inhumane treatment, while 74 relate to allegations of sexual abuse, HRW noted.

"There are hundreds of worrying reports of excessive force on the streets and abuse of detainees, including brutal beatings and sexual abuse, that should be promptly and thoroughly investigated to ensure victims' access to justice," HRW's Americas Director Jose Miguel Vivanco said in a statement published in the report.

In particular, the watchdog criticized the police's use of pellet guns, which were estimated to be the cause of more than 220 eye injuries since the beginning of the protests.

The rights group met with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday and offered a set of reforms designed to prevent further police misconduct "in the wake of compelling evidence of excessive use of force and abuses against demonstrators and bystanders," according to the report.

Chile has been mired in protests since early October following the authorities' increase in subway fares. Peaceful public demonstrations eventually turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with the police. The country's authorities have since proposed a series of measures to calm the protesters, promising to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems.