UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Watchdog Slams Chilean Police For Excessive Use Of Force During Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:22 PM

Rights Watchdog Slams Chilean Police for Excessive Use of Force During Protests

A prominent human rights watchdog has criticized Chile's national police for committing "serious human rights violations," including excessive use of force, after violent demonstrations claimed the lives of 26 people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A prominent human rights watchdog has criticized Chile's national police for committing "serious human rights violations," including excessive use of force, after violent demonstrations claimed the lives of 26 people.

"Chile's national police, Carabineros, committed serious human rights violations, including excessive use of force in the streets and abuses in detention, after thousands of Chileans took to the streets on and in the weeks following October 18, 2019," Human Rights Watch (HRW) wrote in a report published on its website on Tuesday.

Chile's National Human Rights Institute has filed 442 criminal complaints on behalf of the victims of abuse, 341 of which refer to allegations of torture and inhumane treatment, while 74 relate to allegations of sexual abuse, HRW noted.

"There are hundreds of worrying reports of excessive force on the streets and abuse of detainees, including brutal beatings and sexual abuse, that should be promptly and thoroughly investigated to ensure victims' access to justice," HRW's Americas Director Jose Miguel Vivanco said in a statement published in the report.

In particular, the watchdog criticized the police's use of pellet guns, which were estimated to be the cause of more than 220 eye injuries since the beginning of the protests.

The rights group met with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday and offered a set of reforms designed to prevent further police misconduct "in the wake of compelling evidence of excessive use of force and abuses against demonstrators and bystanders," according to the report.

Chile has been mired in protests since early October following the authorities' increase in subway fares. Peaceful public demonstrations eventually turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with the police. The country's authorities have since proposed a series of measures to calm the protesters, promising to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems.

Related Topics

Police Chile October Criminals 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

11 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to ..

25 minutes ago

Plan afoot to allow duty-free import of one hybrid ..

5 minutes ago

MSF Calls on EU to Break Deal With Turkey, Boost M ..

5 minutes ago

Present situation in IOK getting worst: Minister f ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.