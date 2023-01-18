(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) A prominent international human rights organization on Wednesday dismissed as "pointless" the European Parliament's decision to set a 500-word limit on urgency resolutions on human rights abuses in third countries as part of the response to the so-called "Qatargate" corruption scandal and called for a review of the decision.

On December 9, the Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco.

Last week, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the reform of the the human rights urgency procedure in the wake of the bribery scandal, setting a 500-word limit to urgency resolutions, the Identity and Democracy Group in the European Parliament (ID) said. According to ID, the current rules of procedure allow up to three emergencies, but do not require the inclusion of three topics on the agenda of each session. This gives the impression that the topics are fabricated to please NGOs and to help them achieve their goals.

"Ultimately, imposing the pointless word-limit is the wrong cure for the wrong disease. The problem Parliament should be addressing is corruption, not its human rights work. Attempts to single out and hamper the latter, as we argued in a December joint letter, only serve the interest of perpetrators of abuses, to the detriment of their victims.

MEPs should seriously reconsider and focus on other measures if they want to preserve the integrity of the institution," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

The watchdog added that it was unclear how shrinking the length of urgency resolutions would serve to counter corruption, as all European Parliament resolutions stem from compromises between political groups and votes on amendments, and tend to end up being thorough even when some initial group proposals are not.

The European Parliament needs to look well beyond its human rights resolutions and activities, as other parliamentary actions, such as binding votes on legislation, trade deals, and cooperation agreements, are likely to trigger heightened lobbying activities toward European lawmakers, HRW concluded.

In December, former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner Francesco Giorgi were detained following the corruption scandal, and their residence was searched. Kaili was relieved of her position and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash during the searches. European Council President Charles Michel said that the scandal may be damaging for the credibility of the European Union at a time when the bloc is facing a number of serious challenges and crises.