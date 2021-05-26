UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rights Watchdog Sounds Alarm About COVID-19 Fueling Child Labor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:20 PM

Rights Watchdog Sounds Alarm About COVID-19 Fueling Child Labor

Pandemic-induced financial hardships and closure of schools has pushed many children into exploitative and dangerous labor to support their families, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Pandemic-induced financial hardships and closure of schools has pushed many children into exploitative and dangerous labor to support their families, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Wednesday.

"Many children feel they have no choice but to work to help their families survive, but a rise in child labour is not an inevitable consequence of the pandemic. Governments and donors should scale up cash allowances to families to keep children out of exploitative and dangerous child labour and protect children's rights to education and an adequate standard of living," HRW children's rights advocacy director Jo Becker was quoted as saying.

Researchers interviewed 81 children in Ghana, Nepal and Uganda, some as young as 8, and found that children had to work long hours for little pay after their parents lost their jobs or income as an effect of the pandemic and lockdowns.

The report, carried out in cooperation with the Initiative for Social and Economic Rights in Uganda and Friends of the Nation in Ghana, established that in each of the three African countries, over one-third of interviewed children worked at least 10 hours a day and some up to seven days a week.

Some children in Nepal reported to work 14 hours a day at carpet sweatshops. Over a quarter of children interviewed said that their employers sometimes withheld their salaries or underpaid them.

"As millions of families struggle financially due to the pandemic, cash allowances are more important than ever to protect children's rights," Becker suggested.

According to the report, 1.3 billion children, mostly in Africa and Asia, are not covered by cash allowance programs. Recent findings suggest that Ghana, Nepal and Uganda have made "significant progress" in reducing poverty and child labor rates prior to the pandemic, which has slowed things down once again.

The report was released ahead of the World Day Against Child Labor on June 12.

Related Topics

Africa World Education Young Progress Ghana Nepal Uganda June Asia Billion Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan Plans to Ink Preferential Trade Deal Wi ..

5 minutes ago

Global Oil Market Deficit Amounts to 1Mln Bpd - Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Taiwan man sentenced to death for scooter stabbing ..

5 minutes ago

Lukashenko says acted 'lawfully' in plane diversio ..

5 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, total at ..

5 minutes ago

War-ravaged Syria votes with Assad set to win

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.