Rights Watchdog Urges Bangladesh to Protect Vulnerable People Ahead of Flood Season

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) A prominent international human rights organization on Monday urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the protection of vulnerable groups from the risks associated with potential severe flooding during the upcoming monsoon season.

"As the monsoon season approaches, Bangladeshi authorities should ensure that people with disabilities and older people living in flood-prone regions are protected through improved access to services and infrastructure," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement.

Monsoon floods in Bangladesh last summer impacted people with disabilities and older people the most, with the government failing to provide "adequate assistance" to these groups, the rights group said.

"After witnessing the devastating effects of last year's floods, especially on people with disabilities and older people, the authorities in Bangladesh should act urgently to prevent a repeat occurrence," Emina Cerimovic, senior disability rights researcher at HRW, said.

In June 2022, major floods hit northern and northeastern regions of Bangladesh, killing over 140 people and left millions in need of shelter and aid. Local authorities said that the floods were the worst the country had seen in over a century.