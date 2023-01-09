Rights Watchdog Urges Brazilian Authorities to Investigate Attacks on Government Buildings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) A prominent international human rights organization on Monday condemned attacks on government buildings in Brasilia and urged authorities to investigate the violations and punish those responsible.

"Amnesty International calls for the relevant authorities to conduct prompt, impartial and effective investigations so that the acts of this Sunday, 8 January, are appropriately investigated and sanctioned. The attacks and invasion of public buildings, destruction of documents, violations of the security and physical integrity of journalists covering the events and of security forces officers attacked by groups of civilians must be investigated," the organization's statement said.

The watchdog also urged the Brazilian authorities to respond to political demonstrations in a way that will guarantee observance of human rights. It includes "intelligence, planning, prevention and monitoring of high-risk scenarios and groups that seek to affect the enjoyment of rights, in order to facilitate proportionate institutional reactions," the statement said.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings on the evening the same day.

At least five journalists were attacked or had their equipment broken while covering the Sunday protests, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of Federal forces to restore order in the capital. Bolsonaro said that though protests were part of democracy, invasion of public building and vandalism were exemptions from the rule.