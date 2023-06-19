UrduPoint.com

Rights Watchdog Urges Countries In Americas To End Repressive Policies

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Rights Watchdog Urges Countries in Americas to End Repressive Policies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) A prominent international human rights organization on Monday called on members of the Organization of American States (OAS) to address the suppression of civil rights in the Americas, end repressive policies and respond to the social demands of people in the region.

In an open letter to heads of state attending the 53rd OAS General Assembly in Washington from June 21-23, Amnesty International has outlined key human rights concerns in the region that require urgent attention.

"The region cannot continue down the path of repressing protests, militarizing borders and public security, environmental destruction and failing to protect historically marginalized communities, such as Indigenous peoples and human rights defenders. The heads of state in the Americas must change course and seek solutions to create a freer and safer continent, with full respect for the human rights of all," Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, was quoted as saying in the watchdog's statement.

Amnesty International said it was concerned about the excessive use of force to suppress social protests seen in several countries in the region and most recently in Peru. The watchdog therefore urged states in the Americas to ensure that individuals can exercise their right to peaceful protest.

The organization also called on states in the Americas to end arbitrary detentions, unlawful killings and other forms of abuse that are common in much of the region.

The watchdog added that there is an urgent need to address the issue of human mobility and the need for international protection in the Americas. Specifically, the organization cited cases of people fleeing human rights crises in countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

According to Amnesty International, the Americas remain the most dangerous region for human rights defenders, and urgent action is needed to protect them.

The statement added that countries in the Americas have not done enough to guarantee the rights of indigenous peoples in the region. The organization said that in the past year it has documented cases of killings of indigenous leaders in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico in the context of conflicts over land.

Violence and discrimination against women, girls and LGBT people is another historic problem that urgently requires a concerted response, the statement said. The organization noted that states in the region continue to fail to adequately address very high levels of gender-based violence, including feminicides, and that some states have adopted measures that undermine people's sexual and reproductive rights.

The OAS brings together 35 independent states of the Americas and has granted permanent observer status to 70 states as well as the European Union. The organization focuses its discussions on democracy, human rights, security and development.

Related Topics

Assembly Protest Washington Democracy Amnesty International European Union Guatemala El Salvador Ecuador Brazil Peru Colombia Cuba Mexico Venezuela Honduras Haiti June Women All From

Recent Stories

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

29 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

51 minutes ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

1 hour ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

2 hours ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

3 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.