Rights Watchdog Urges EU to Limit Access to Budget to Member States Breaching Its Values

A prominent human rights group on Thursday called on the European Union to develop tools that would prevent rights-abusing EU member states from exploiting their access to the bloc's budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) A prominent human rights group on Thursday called on the European Union to develop tools that would prevent rights-abusing EU member states from exploiting their access to the bloc's budget.

"The European Union should urgently equip itself with a robust tool tying member states' access to EU funds to respect for core membership obligations ... Germany, which holds the EU's rotating presidency until December 2020, and other EU countries should ensure that a functioning system is established to prevent rights-abusing governments in the EU from exploiting their access to the EU's budget while flouting the rule of law," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a press release.

In particular, the rights group calls on the EU to act on a 2018 proposal by the European Commission on a means to suspend, reduce, or restrict access to EU funding proportionate to breaches identified, which is still subject to approval by the EU states.

"On July 21, 2020, EU leaders reached an agreement on the EU's seven-year budget for the EU and the Covid-19 economic recovery plan. They also agreed to establish a process to protect the budget from breaches of core EU principles. But details of the plan, based on the 2018 proposal by the European Commission, remain open to negotiation among EU member states," the press release added.

The upcoming talks will focus on key issues, including the majority required for member states to approve or reject the commission's proposed decisions under the system and the scope of violations that could trigger action. The number of votes required to trigger the process at the European Council should aim at preventing a small group of rights-violating governments from shielding one another or rejecting the commission's decisions that a government's breaches of EU values are serious enough to cut or suspend funding.

"EU member states should back the EU Commission's proposal that the EU Council could only reject decisions to cut funds by a qualified majority. This would provide sufficient safeguards against disproportionate decisions, while protecting the process from political bargains," HRW added.

According to the rights group, the process will ensure that the EU budget cannot be used to promote intolerance or discriminatory policies, including against the rights of women, as well as LGBT people and other minorities. At the same time, it also should avoid punishing EU citizens for the actions of their governments by negatively affecting their economic and social rights.