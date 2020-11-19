UrduPoint.com
Rights Watchdog Urges G20 To Demand Accountability From Saudi Arabia On Women's Rights

G20 leaders should use the upcoming Riyadh-hosted summit as an opportunity to call for the release of Saudi women's rights activists, a prominent international rights group said in a press release on Thursday

The G20 summit will be held online from Saturday-Sunday.

"G20 leaders attending this weekend's virtual summit hosted by Saudi Arabia must take the Saudi authorities to task for their shameless hypocrisy on women's rights," Amnesty International said, adding that "women's empowerment features prominently on Saudi Arabia's G20 Agenda, despite the fact the activists who spearheaded campaigns for women's rights are languishing in jail or facing trial."

The organization has specifically called for the immediate and unconditional release of such Saudi rights activists as Loujain al-Hathloul, Nassima al-Sada, Samar Badawi, Nouf Abdulaziz and Maya'a al-Zahrani. According to the watchdogs, some of these women have been tortured in jail, ill-treated and held in solitary confinement.

"Instead of playing along with the Saudi government's whitewashed narrative, G20 leaders should use this summit as an opportunity to stand up for the brave activists whose genuine commitment to women's empowerment has cost them their freedom," Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa, was quoted as saying in the press release.

�In recent years, Saudi Arabia has striven to pose itself as a nation embarking upon women's empowerment as part of its national development agenda called Saudi Vision 2030. In 2018, remarkably, Saudi were granted the right to drive. NGOs and rights organizations have argued that this was merely a little facade concession that the traditionalist Islamic country was willing to make to attract foreign investments and market opportunities.

