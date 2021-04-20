UrduPoint.com
Rights Watchdog Urges Malian Transitional Gov't To Probe Crimes Committed By Military

A prominent human rights group called on the Malian transitional civilian government on Tuesday to investigate the alleged crimes committed by the country's soldiers during military operations in the central region of Mopti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) A prominent human rights group called on the Malian transitional civilian government on Tuesday to investigate the alleged crimes committed by the country's soldiers during military operations in the central region of Mopti.

Mopti is regularly rocked by hostilities between the terrorist groups active in the area and the national security forces, engaged in several counter-terrorist operations, including Barkhane, held jointly with the armies of neighboring states from the G5 Sahel bloc, and the French military.

"Malian soldiers have allegedly killed at least 34 villagers, forcibly disappeared at least 16 people, and severely mistreated detainees during counterterrorism operations in Mali's central Mopti region," the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement, adding that "Mali's transitional government should conduct credible and impartial investigations into these incidents.

Although the Malian government launched investigations in the towns of Libe and Kobou, it has still not contacted the relatives of the victims, according to HRW.

"Mali's military prosecutors should independently investigate the allegations and suspend officers implicated in serious abuses. The Defense Ministry should ensure that gendarme military police, mandated to promote discipline and safeguard the rights of detainees, are present in all military operations," the watchdog said.

The situation in Mali destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

