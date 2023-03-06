Rights Watchdog Urges UN to Renew Mandate of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua for 2 Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) A prominent international human rights organization on Monday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to extend the mandate of the group of rights experts in Nicaragua to enable further investigation of alleged abuses committed by the government under President Daniel Ortega.

The group was established in March 2022 with a one-year mandate to look into potential violation of human rights in the country. On Monday, it presented a report, saying that the Nicaraguan government had committed "widespread and systematic" human rights abuses, ranging from persecution on political grounds to murder and sexual violence.

"Extending the Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua's mandate for two years would send a strong message to the Ortega government that the international community is paying attention and will not give those clinging to power a blank check to continue committing abuses," Tamara Taraciuk Broner, acting Americas director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said.

The organization stated that renewing the mandate would allow the group of experts to further report on current dynamics regarding the situation with human rights in the country and provide "recommendations for necessary action.

For many years, Nicaragua under president Ortega has been criticized by Western countries for violations of human rights and the oppression of political opposition. Ortega is currently serving his fourth term as the country's president.

The Nicaraguan leader has denied that peaceful protests and human rights in the country had ever been attacked, once calling accusations against the government a "campaign of lies."

In early February, Nicaragua released 222 political prisoners, including political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives, and students, accused of threatening the sovereignty and independence of the state, inciting violence and terrorism. All those released were stripped of their rights, declared traitors of the state, stripped of their nationality, and sent to the United States. The move was widely condemned by other countries in the region, with Chile, Argentina and Colombia offering their citizenship to those expelled from Nicaragua.