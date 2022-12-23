UrduPoint.com

Rights Watchdog Urges Uzbek Authorities To Abandon Controversial Draft Information Code

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) A prominent international human rights organization on Friday urged the Uzbek authorities to withdraw a draft Information Code that would violate freedom of expression and consolidate discrimination against LGBT people if adopted.

The Uzbek Agency for Information and Mass Communications published the draft document for public commentary on December 14. The new provisions will consolidate and codify eight laws regulating information, including laws on the media, access to information and on protecting children from harmful information, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

"Uzbekistan's lawmakers shouldn't rush ahead with this draft law without considering the serious implications for freedom of expression and the nondiscrimination principle," HRW Senior Central Asia Researcher Mihra Rittmann said in a statement.

Rittmann also said that "Uzbek lawmakers should ensure that it (Information Code) fully complies with international human rights law before moving forward with its review."

According to HRW, the draft law also includes discriminatory provisions against "promoting" same-sex relations, consolidating the stigma and discrimination faced by representatives of the LGBT community in Uzbekistan.

The rights watchdog emphasized that these discriminatory provisions and any restrictions on freedom of information should be revised or removed from the draft code.

Public commentary of the Information Code will be open until December 29.

