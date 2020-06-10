Rights Watchdog Wants UAE to Allow Inspection to Prisons Amid Fears of COVID-19 Outbreaks

At least three UAE detention facilities may be experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, but inmates continue living in unsanitary conditions and are being denied adequate medical care, an international rights watchdog said on Wednesday, citing reports of the prisoners' relatives and urging the national authorities to allow an inspection to the facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) At least three UAE detention facilities may be experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, but inmates continue living in unsanitary conditions and are being denied adequate medical care, an international rights watchdog said on Wednesday, citing reports of the prisoners' relatives and urging the national authorities to allow an inspection to the facilities.

As of Tuesday, the country updated its COVID-19 tally by 528 cases to 39,904.The death toll is standing at 283. The record daily increase of 994 cases was recorded on May 22.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), family members of inmates in al-Wathba prison near Abu Dhabi, as well as al-Awir prison and the al-Barsha detention center in Dubai say that prisoners there have either experienced coronavirus symptoms or tested positive. Neither adequate medical care, nor social distancing and hygiene measures have been reportedly put in place though, and the staff are not proving information about the apparent outbreaks.

"Crowded, unsanitary prison conditions and widespread denial of adequate medical care are nothing new in the UAE's notorious detention facilities, but the ongoing pandemic is an additional serious threat to prisoners' well-being. The best way for UAE authorities to allay concerns of prisoners' family members is to allow inspection by independent, international monitors," Michael Page, the middle East deputy director at Human Rights Watch, said, as quoted in a statement.

According to HRW, several family members complained about having no contact with their imprisoned relatives for weeks. A family member of an inmate of al-Wathba said that their relative called them in late May, saying that "he'd been lying in bed for two days without being able to move at all," feeling a "blockage in his chest, as well as fever and fatigue."

Relatives also say that at the onset of the reported outbreak, inmates with symptoms were transferred to unknown locations, while those who remained still had no masks, gloves and sanitizers. Only a week later, they got tested, one of the relatives said.

The family members also said "there are cockroaches everywhere" in prisons, and inmates are "kept like cattle" in overcrowded conditions and without pillows abs blankets.

"UAE authorities should be forthright about what's going on and move quickly to avoid a wider spread of the virus that could put the lives of prisoners at serious risk," Page said.

The watchdog went on to urge the UAE to release more prisoners, as the authorities did during the Ramadan month, and put in place adequate sanitary conditions for the rest of inmates.