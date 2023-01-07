RIM-7 Missiles Sent by US to Ukraine to Be Integrated Into Soviet Buk System - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The RIM-7 Sea Sparrow air defense missiles committed to Ukraine as part of the latest military assistance package worth more than $3 billion will be integrated into the Soviet Buk surface-to-air missile system, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper said on Friday.

"The RIM-7 will integrate with the Buk system. So, this is a Soviet-type system. The S-300, that's a strategic range, whereas the Buk is a shorter-range system," Cooper said during a press briefing. "It is a creative solution that did require some engineering finesse."