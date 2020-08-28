Rio de Janeiro Governor Suspended Over Suspected Corruption - Reports

The Brazilian Supreme Court temporarily removed Rio de Janeiro state governor Wilson Witzel from office over alleged corruption, G1 news portal reported on Friday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Brazilian Supreme Court temporarily removed Rio de Janeiro state governor Wilson Witzel from office over alleged corruption, G1 news portal reported on Friday.

According to the media, investigators initially demanded arrest of Witzel, who has publicly criticized President Jair Bolsonaro's policies regarding the fight against COVID-19, but the court ruled to suspend him for 180 days. The governor is temporarily banned from visiting state institutions and maintaining contacts with officials.

The court suggests that Witzel allegedly led a criminal group involved in embezzling funds within the country's health sector. The governor's wife is also being investigated.

In late May, the Brazilian police raided Witzel's residence as part of the case on embezzlement and corruption by officials dealing with COVID-19. The governor subsequently denied any wrongdoing and said he was willing to cooperate with investigators. Bolsonaro then congratulated the Federal police on the operation against the Witzel.