UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rio De Janeiro Mayor Banned From Elections For 6 Years Over Abuse Of Power - Reports

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Banned From Elections for 6 Years Over Abuse of Power - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Rio de Janeiro regional electoral court on Friday disqualified the city's mayor, Marcelo Crivella, from running in elections for six years for alleged abuse of power, media reported.

According to El Periodico newspaper, Crivella is accused of pressuring officials at a municipal company to garner votes for his son in elections to the country's lower house.

The panel of seven judges voted unanimously to ban Crivella from elections and also levied a fine of nearly $20,000.

Crivella, an ultraconservative Evangelical bishop, intend to appeal the decision and take part in the 2022 elections, the newspaper reported citing the Crivella's defense.

In late August, Brazil's Supreme Court suspended Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel after finding him guilty of misappropriating funds allotted for pandemic response.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Governor Company Fine Rio De Janeiro Bishop Brazil August Media From Court

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

5 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

37 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

48 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

51 minutes ago

Asad reviews FETP projects under PSDP

26 minutes ago

2 injured in training plane crash in northern Iran ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.