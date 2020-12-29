UrduPoint.com
Rio De Janeiro To Limit Access To Beaches On New Year's Eve Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Tue 29th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Rio de Janeiro, the largest Brazilian city, has decided to block access to beaches on New Year's Eve to avoid crowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazilian media G1 said.

The Rio de Janeiro authorities decided to extend the restrictions from December 31 to January 1 by closing beaches of the South zone of the city.

The measures will include a ban on the movement of all the vehicles from 8 p.m.

(23:00 GMT) on December 31 and the block of access to all touristic buses. The authorities will also prohibit parking near the sea, holding parties and fireworks.

During New Year's Eve, only residents of these zones will be able to enter.

Last week, Rio's city hall banned access to the district of Copacabana and its famous beach.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has registered over 7.5 positive COVID-19 cases, where the death toll amounts to 191,570 people.

