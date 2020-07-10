UrduPoint.com
Rio De Janeiro's Beaches Will Not Open Until COVID-19 Vaccine Developed - City Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Rio de Janeiro's Beaches Will Not Open Until COVID-19 Vaccine Developed - City Mayor

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella said on Thursday that the city's beaches will be closed until a vaccine against the coronavirus is developed.

It is currently forbidden to lie on the beaches, sunbathe or relax with other people. Initially, beaches were set to open on Friday, but the authorities decided to extend the restriction.

"The tendency is to keep the ban until we get the vaccine," Crivella said, as quoted by the country's O Dia newspaper.

According to the mayor, the situation will deteriorate if the authorities open the city's beaches, as people will immediately begin to go there on weekends, and then return home en masse, using public transport and not wearing masks.

The official also said that starting this weekend, everyone who does not comply with the rules will be fined 107 reais ($20). It is currently allowed to engage in certain sports on the beaches, such as swimming, surfing and running. Swimmers take advantage of this and lie on the sand, which will be punished with a fine starting this weekend.

More Stories From World

