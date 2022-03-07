UrduPoint.com

Rio Ends Indoor Mask Requirement

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Rio ends indoor mask requirement

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes announced Monday the city would no longer require face masks indoors or outdoors, as hard-hit Brazil continues to bounce back from Covid-19

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes announced Monday the city would no longer require face masks indoors or outdoors, as hard-hit Brazil continues to bounce back from Covid-19.

"In line with the decisions of the scientific committee (on the pandemic), we will publish a decree tomorrow ending the mask requirement in indoor as well as outdoor spaces," Paes wrote on Twitter.

"When we reach 70 percent (of the population) vaccinated with a booster dose, we will also remove our vaccine passport requirement," he added.

The move makes Rio the first state capital in Brazil to lift its indoor mask requirement.

Masks had already been optional outdoors since October in the city.

Brazil has been battered by the pandemic, with a Covid-19 death toll of more than 650,000 -- second only to the United States in absolute numbers.

But with more than 72 percent of Brazil's 213 million people now fully vaccinated, infections and deaths have fallen substantially.

The rolling average of daily Covid-19 deaths, which was more than 3,000 a day in April 2021 at the height of the crisis in Brazil, has fallen to 430.

In Rio, 83.8 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and 42.3 percent have had an additional booster.

Related Topics

Twitter Rio De Janeiro Brazil United States April October From Million

Recent Stories

Dow falls 2% on worries over Ukraine, inflation

Dow falls 2% on worries over Ukraine, inflation

1 minute ago
 Man City's De Bruyne expects title race to go to t ..

Man City's De Bruyne expects title race to go to the wire

1 minute ago
 All PTI parliamentarians firmly stand with leaders ..

All PTI parliamentarians firmly stand with leadership: Ali Muhammad

1 minute ago
 Promotion of tourism top priority of govt: Prime M ..

Promotion of tourism top priority of govt: Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Tunisia swears in judicial watchdog under presiden ..

Tunisia swears in judicial watchdog under presidency

10 minutes ago
 Mazari stresses need for capacity building of fema ..

Mazari stresses need for capacity building of female journalists

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>