Riot Breaks Out in Argentine Prison Over Coronavirus Fears - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Coronavirus infection concerns have triggered inmates of a prison in the Villa Devoto district of Buenos Aires to initiate a riot, demanding either release or house arrest, Argentine media reported on Friday.

According to the TN broadcaster, several dozens prisoners broke to the building's roof to hung out posters reading "We do not want to die" and burn mattresses.

This is not the first instance of prisoners rioting in Argentina over COVID-19 concerns.

Two deadly riots in the Coronda and Las Flores jails in the province of Santa Fe earlier in March claimed lives of a total of five inmates.

As of Friday, Argentina has reported 3,435 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, including 165 fatalities.