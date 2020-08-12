Riot Police Disperse Protesters at Dzerzhinsky Avenue in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belorussian riot police have dispersed a large group of protesters at the Dzerzhinsky avenue in Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent said on Tuesday.

The protesters were dispersed with rubber bullets and flashbang grenades, while the most active protesters were arrested.

Ambulances and police vans are leaving the scene.

The remaining protesters are trying to regroup and gather at one of the nearby streets.

Belarus has been gripped by protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes.