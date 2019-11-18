Riot Police in Tbilisi Use Water Cannon to Disperse Protest Rally Near Georgian Parliament

- Home
Riot police officers in Tbilisi used a water cannon to disperse a rally of opposition supporters who blocked the entrances to the Georgian parliament building as broadcast by Georgian television channels
On Monday, opposition supporters picketed the parliament building in Tbilisi, prompting riot police to move to the central entrance.
A Sputnik correspondent reported Monday that additional riot police forces were heading to the parliament building.