Riot Police Push Protesters Away From Square Near Pushkinskaya Subway Station In Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:10 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Police, supported by the Belarusian Interior Ministry troops, pushed several hundred opposition supporters out from the square near the Pushkinskaya subway station in Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A large group of protesters retreated toward the Sportivnaya metro station - away from the city center along Pritytsky Street.

The protesters tried to gain a foothold in the square, building barricades of garbage cans and advertising structures, but riot police and Interior Ministry troops, using rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas, prevented them from doing so.

More Stories From World

