Rioters Attack City Hall in Southeastern Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Participants of violent protests ongoing in Iran have opened fire at the mayor's office in the city of Khash, located in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iranian media reported on Friday.

They shouted anti-government slogans and burned several cars before throwing stones and opening fire at the mayor's office, the Tasnim news agency said.

According to the report, security forces quickly responded to the attack, which led to clashes. Several people were injured, the report said.

Mass riots began in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Iranian authorities have accused Western countries of fueling mass riots, and European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls to overthrow the country's government.