DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Several people broke into the administration building of Syria's southwestern province of As Suwayda on Sunday after dozens of people took to the streets to protest difficult living conditions and the fuel crisis, Syrian broadcaster Sham FM reported.

Young people broke into the provincial administration building, smashed furniture and destroyed some documents, throwing them out of the windows, the report said.

In addition, the rioters blocked the main highway in the province's administrative center with burning tires, according to Sham FM.

Syrians are facing a severe economic crisis due to the protracted military conflict, which has been ongoing since 2011, and need urgent financial help to cope with shortages of essentials. According to a study conducted by the Norwegian Refugee Council, only one in ten of the 400 surveyed Syrians manage to earn the $206 needed to pay for food, rent, education, and other essentials. Food tops the list of needs in Syria, but 87% of people have to skip meals in favor of other expenses. In addition, the conflict forced millions of Syrians to flee to other countries for safety.