Rioters In Northern India To Pay About $530 Per Person For Vandalism - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

Rioters in Northern India to Pay About $530 Per Person for Vandalism - Reports

The authorities of the Uttar Pradesh state in northern India have charged 130 people with paying about 38,000 rupees ($533) on average for damaging public property during the Friday protests against the recent changes in the citizenship law, Indian media reported on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The authorities of the Uttar Pradesh state in northern India have charged 130 people with paying about 38,000 rupees ($533) on average for damaging public property during the Friday protests against the recent changes in the citizenship law, Indian media reported on Thursday.

Recovery notices have been issued to 130 people caught on video engaging in vandalism in four districts, with the total sum currently at 5,000,000 ($70,000) rupees, which is not the final amount as one of the districts has not yet finished assessing the damages, according to the Times of India newspaper.

The accused must present themselves before the police by Thursday to respond to the charges or have their property seized to pay the fines.

Earlier this month, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law and fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded.

