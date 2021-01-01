UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rioters In US Portland Clash With Police, Damage Property On New Year Eve - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 10:37 PM

Rioters in US Portland Clash With Police, Damage Property on New Year Eve - Statement

Roughly 100 people have participated in riots in the center of the northwest US city of Portland that resulted in clashes with the law enforcement officers and caused damage to public and private property, the Portland police said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Roughly 100 people have participated in riots in the center of the northwest US city of Portland that resulted in clashes with the law enforcement officers and caused damage to public and private property, the Portland police said on Friday.

"As the crowd grew to an estimated 80-100 people, some individuals in the crowd began to engage in violence. At least two Molotov cocktail-style firebombs were thrown, and large, commercial grade aerial fireworks were launched at the Federal Courthouse and the Justice Center," the police wrote on its website.

The police stressed that the mob attacked the law enforcement officers with rocks, bricks and frozen water bottles, adding that "some officers were targeted by paint balloons that may have been laced with a caustic substance as it caused burning to the skin.

"Some law enforcement officers suffered injuries, although no Portland Police officers were hurt," the agency added.

According to the police, the mob dispersed by about 02:00 a.m. (10:00 GMT), though the rioters managed to cause damage to private and state property.

The police said that no tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, adding that some rioters were detained and the information regarding those individuals would be released later.

Portland has become an epicenter of far-left activity, with violence between police and adherents of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement taking place throughout the summer. In early November, a mob attacked the home of the city's police commissioner, Dan Ryan, following his decision to vote against the proposal to cut the budget of the police force by $18 million.

Related Topics

Riots Police Water Vote Budget Portland May November Gas Million

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan Amphitheatre reverberating with Emirati ..

9 minutes ago

Efforts to be made to plant maximum trees during 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Interviews for traffic assistants held

2 minutes ago

Norway's Elabdellaoui hospitalised with eye injuri ..

2 minutes ago

Alarm in France after 2,500 mass for illegal rave

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead during robbery

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.