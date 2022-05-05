UrduPoint.com

Riots Erupt On Temple Mount In Jerusalem, Policeman Injured - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Riots broke out on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and one police officer got injured as a result, the Israeli police said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Jewish pilgrims were allowed to climb the Temple Mount for the first time since the month of Ramadan, Israeli media reported, adding that the unrest erupted among Muslims.

"During a visit to the Temple Mount this morning, dozens of rioters began to shout inflammatory slogans and disrupt public order, throwing stones and other objects at police officers guarding visitors and maintaining security and order in the area," the police said in a statement.

One of the police officers received minor injuries, the statement added.

Security forces are working on the site to ensure order on the Temple Mount.

