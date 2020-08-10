Riots hit downtown Chicago, stores looted

Large crowds clashed with police as rioters vandalized stores in downtown Chicago overnight Sunday, with officers returning fire after being targeted by gunfire, police said

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Large crowds clashed with police as rioters vandalized stores in downtown Chicago overnight Sunday, with officers returning fire after being targeted by gunfire, police said.

Local media cited police saying more than 100 people were arrested and 13 officers wounded as rioters smashed windows and looted high-end stores.

"Shots fired at police who returned fire," tweeted Chicago police spokesmanTom Ahern early on Monday, who indicated that no officers had been injured inthat exchange.