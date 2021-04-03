UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Riots In Belfast See Eight Officers Injured, Seven Arrests - Police

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 03:39 PM

Riots in Belfast See Eight Officers Injured, Seven Arrests - Police

Eight police officers injured and seven people arrested in a rioting scene that broke out at Sandy Row in Belfast, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Eight police officers injured and seven people arrested in a rioting scene that broke out at Sandy Row in Belfast, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported.

"Eight officers have so far been injured after being subjected to a sustained attack by rioters who have thrown a number of objects at police, including heavy masonry, metal rods, fireworks and manhole covers," Belfast District Commander Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said.

According to the PSNI police officers have been in attendance in Sandy Row since 8.00 pm on Friday evening when a small local protest quickly developed into an attack on the police.

The riots came to be as disorder sparked in the country with loyalists and unionists expressing their unhappiness with post-Brexit arrangements which they allegedly say have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Tensions rose further when the decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Féin politicians, including deputy first Minister Michelle O'Neill, who have attended a republican funeral during strict COVID-19 restrictions was made.

"Local communities do not want to be dragged back to the past. They deserve to live in safe and peaceful areas, free from rioting, violence and wanton destruction of their communities," Chief Superintendent Walls said.

The Sandy Row protests are closely linked a planned loyalist movement in the area and were met with widespread political disapproval.

Chief Superintendent Walls has called for anyone with influence to use it now and call for an end in the riots calling the situation appalling.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Protest Riots Police Belfast Ireland United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

‘There is a shock behind illness of Hafeez Sheik ..

4 minutes ago

FNC registers remarkable achievements in Q1

20 minutes ago

KP finance minister calls on PM Imran Khan

13 seconds ago

Eight held with contraband in sargodha

14 seconds ago

E&T deptt recovers Rs 4.48 mlns from defaulters

15 seconds ago

Nowshera police operation, Durkani robbery gang ar ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.