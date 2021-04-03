Riots in Belfast See Eight Officers Injured, Seven Arrests - Police

Eight police officers injured and seven people arrested in a rioting scene that broke out at Sandy Row in Belfast, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Eight police officers injured and seven people arrested in a rioting scene that broke out at Sandy Row in Belfast, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported.

"Eight officers have so far been injured after being subjected to a sustained attack by rioters who have thrown a number of objects at police, including heavy masonry, metal rods, fireworks and manhole covers," Belfast District Commander Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said.

According to the PSNI police officers have been in attendance in Sandy Row since 8.00 pm on Friday evening when a small local protest quickly developed into an attack on the police.

The riots came to be as disorder sparked in the country with loyalists and unionists expressing their unhappiness with post-Brexit arrangements which they allegedly say have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

Tensions rose further when the decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Féin politicians, including deputy first Minister Michelle O'Neill, who have attended a republican funeral during strict COVID-19 restrictions was made.

"Local communities do not want to be dragged back to the past. They deserve to live in safe and peaceful areas, free from rioting, violence and wanton destruction of their communities," Chief Superintendent Walls said.

The Sandy Row protests are closely linked a planned loyalist movement in the area and were met with widespread political disapproval.

Chief Superintendent Walls has called for anyone with influence to use it now and call for an end in the riots calling the situation appalling.