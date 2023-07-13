Open Menu

Riots In France Caused By Lack Of Respect For Authority Rather Than Migrants- Police Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Riots in France Caused by Lack of Respect for Authority Rather Than Migrants- Police Chief

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said on Thursday that the cause of mass riots in France is lack of respect for the French government's authority among the citizens and not the influx of migrants to the country

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said on Thursday that the cause of mass riots in France is lack of respect for the French government's authority among the citizens and not the influx of migrants to the country.

Earlier in July, French President Emmanuel Macron and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire admitted that there was a problem of authority in the French society.

"We are faced with the crisis of authority in our country. We cannot deny that and we cannot explain away everything by (the issues of) security or migration ... I observe that more and more young people today have no respect for authority and defy it, whatever it is, not only the police or the gendarmerie," he told French radio RMC.

Earlier in the month, a number of French politicians, in particular, Jordan Bardella, the president of France's far-right National Rally party, and the leader of France's euroskeptic Popular Republican Union party, Francois Asselineau, said that the mass riots and social tension were caused by migrants.

However, the French Foreign Ministry said that the country had no security issues connected to migrants.

A poll conducted by Odoxa and Backbone Consulting on July 7 showed that about 60% of the French citizens believed that the migration law should be toughened, because it was the influx of migrants that caused the mass riots.

On June 27, Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old French of Moroccan and Algerian descent, was shot dead by a police officer for allegedly refusing to follow orders during a traffic stop. The incident sparked mass nationwide protests that lasted for over a week. The French Interior Ministry said the protesting youth set on fire more than 12,000 cars, as well as about 500 city halls, police stations and other government buildings. More than 4,000 people were detained, a significant part of whom were minors. The economy ministry said over a 1,000 retail outlets, about 370 banks, 200 grocery stores and 436 tobacco shops were looted during the riots.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Riots Police Interior Ministry France Traffic Young Paris June July Government

Recent Stories

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions ..

European Commission Ready to Explore All Solutions When it Comes to Grain Deal

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

Delegation of Ulemas meet IGP Sindh

9 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats t ..

US State Dept. Says Concerned by Alleged Threats to Integrity of Guatemala's Ele ..

9 minutes ago
 US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for ..

US To Provide Over $74Mln In Humanitarian Aid for Rohingya - State Dept.

16 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

16 minutes ago
 Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due ..

Sweden's Entire Territory of Interest for NATO Due to Strategic Location - Stolt ..

16 minutes ago
Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha Mehmood

16 minutes ago
 One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

One year ceasefire announced in Kurram: Kundi

16 minutes ago
 UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

48 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to ..

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation

48 minutes ago
 NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' ..

NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' survey in South Waziristan

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World