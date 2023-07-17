Riots in France Cost Public Transport Tens of Millions Euros in Damages - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The damage wrought to public transport by the riots in France in late June is estimated to be worth tens of millions of euros, Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.

A wave of violent mass protests engulfed France last month after Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old French citizen of Moroccan and Algerian descent, was shot dead by a police officer for alleged non-compliance on June 27.

"The damage caused to public transport during the riots after the death of Nahel (Merzouk) is estimated at tens of millions of euros. In the Paris region alone, 40 buses and two trams were burned down," Beaune told the France 2 broadcaster.

In total, 200 bus stops were destroyed across France as a result of mass protests, he said, adding that the exact scale of the damage has yet to be calculated, as the riots affected a large number of cities.

The minister noted that such acts of vandalism must be "unconditionally condemned".

On July 3, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the government will give mayors 20 million Euros ($22.4 million) to restore infrastructure in their cities. During the riots, which lasted for over a week, protesting youth set fire to over 12,000 cars, as well as about 500 city halls, police stations and other government buildings. More than 4,000 people were detained, a significant proportion of them minors. The economy ministry said over a 1,000 retail outlets, about 370 banks, 200 grocery stores and 436 tobacco shops were looted.