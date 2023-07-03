Open Menu

Riots In Switzerland Unlikely To Repeat Scenario Of Unrest In France - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Riots in Switzerland Unlikely to Repeat Scenario of Unrest in France - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The recent riots in Switzerland are unlikely to escalate into something more serious, as was the case in France, as the political and social situations in the two countries are different, Russian Ambassador to Bern Sergey Garmonin said on Monday.

"The events in Lausanne are unlikely to become a prologue for unrest on the territory of Switzerland, as there is a significant difference from the situation in France," Garmonin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24, adding that the sociopolitical situation in Switzerland differs from that in France.

He noted that Switzerland has a higher standard of living, a different political culture, and does not have a large diaspora or migration from Africa or the middle East.

Garmonin also added that there were no recommendations for Russian citizens and tourists, as this is a local action and not a mass one.

France has been on edge since Tuesday, when a teenager was shot dead by a policeman for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but that has not stopped protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among police officers daily.

On Sunday, media reported that Swiss police arrested seven people, including six minors, after more than 100 rioters attacked shops and police in the city of Lausanne.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Riots Police Interior Ministry Russia France Traffic Paris Lausanne Bern Switzerland Middle East Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

4 minutes ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

19 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askar ..

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI infla ..

PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI inflation declines

30 minutes ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

36 minutes ago
Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended m ..

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended meeting of the OIC Executive Co ..

1 hour ago
 3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

2 hours ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

4 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

7 hours ago

More Stories From World