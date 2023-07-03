Riots in Switzerland Unlikely to Repeat Scenario of Unrest in France - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The recent riots in Switzerland are unlikely to escalate into something more serious, as was the case in France, as the political and social situations in the two countries are different, Russian Ambassador to Bern Sergey Garmonin said on Monday.

"The events in Lausanne are unlikely to become a prologue for unrest on the territory of Switzerland, as there is a significant difference from the situation in France," Garmonin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24, adding that the sociopolitical situation in Switzerland differs from that in France.

He noted that Switzerland has a higher standard of living, a different political culture, and does not have a large diaspora or migration from Africa or the middle East.

Garmonin also added that there were no recommendations for Russian citizens and tourists, as this is a local action and not a mass one.

France has been on edge since Tuesday, when a teenager was shot dead by a policeman for allegedly disobeying a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on 17-year-old Nahel M. has been taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, but that has not stopped protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into rioting and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among police officers daily.

On Sunday, media reported that Swiss police arrested seven people, including six minors, after more than 100 rioters attacked shops and police in the city of Lausanne.