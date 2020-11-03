Riots in US Directed Against Political Elites Who Lost Touch With Reality - SVR Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The riots in the United States were directed against US political elites who lost touch with reality, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We can say that the current riots, protests are an attempt of a 'color revolution' against the social order, against the elites that lost touch with reality," Naryshkin told Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency Director General Dmitry Kiselev.