Riots Take Place in Center of Athens During General Strike Demonstration

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Riots took place in the center of Athens during a general strike demonstration, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

A nationwide strike is being held in several major cities in Greece on Wednesday amid rising energy and food prices, and low wages. The protesters demand to put an end to price increases and raise wages.

A group of anarchists wearing masks staged a provocation on Syntagma Square in Athenes near the parliament the rioters began to throw stones and Molotov cocktails at the police.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades in response, after which the protesters immediately left the square because it was impossible to breathe due to the tear gas.

Anarchists then continued their illegal activities by beating curbs and marble slabs on the square with hammers, pelting the police with shards, and setting fire to several garbage cans.

Several dozen people participated in the riots. They scattered leaflets that said "Say no to the state of capital."