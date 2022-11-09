UrduPoint.com

Riots Take Place In Center Of Athens During General Strike Demonstration

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Riots Take Place in Center of Athens During General Strike Demonstration

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Riots took place in the center of Athens during a general strike demonstration, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

A nationwide strike is being held in several major cities in Greece on Wednesday amid rising energy and food prices, and low wages. The protesters demand to put an end to price increases and raise wages.

A group of anarchists wearing masks staged a provocation on Syntagma Square in Athenes near the parliament the rioters began to throw stones and Molotov cocktails at the police.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades in response, after which the protesters immediately left the square because it was impossible to breathe due to the tear gas.

Anarchists then continued their illegal activities by beating curbs and marble slabs on the square with hammers, pelting the police with shards, and setting fire to several garbage cans.

Several dozen people participated in the riots. They scattered leaflets that said "Say no to the state of capital."

Related Topics

Fire Riots Police Parliament Athens Price Greece Gas

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clas ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clash between Pakistan and India

12 minutes ago
 Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakista ..

Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakistan reach T20 world Cup final

52 minutes ago
 PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long ma ..

PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long march tomorrow

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

2 hours ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

2 hours ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.