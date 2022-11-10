UrduPoint.com

Riots Take Place In Center Of Athens During General Strike Demonstration

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Riots Take Place in Center of Athens During General Strike Demonstration

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Riots took place in the center of Athens during a general strike demonstration, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

A nationwide strike is being held in several major cities in Greece amid rising energy and food prices, and low wages. The protesters demand a curb on inflation and a pay hike.

A group of anarchists wearing masks staged a provocation on Syntagma Square in Athenes near the parliament. The rioters began to throw stones and Molotov cocktails at the police. Officers used tear gas and stun grenades in response, forcing the protesters out of the square. The Sputnik correspondent said it was impossible to breathe due to the tear gas.

Anarchists then continued their illegal activities by beating curbs and marble slabs on the square with hammers, pelting the police with shards, and setting fire to several garbage cans.

Several dozen people participated in the riots. They scattered leaflets that said "Say no to the state of capital."

Police estimated the number of demonstrators at 16,000, while Greek media put it at 40,000.

News website news 24/7 reported that only 40 to 50 people were involved in violence and clashes with the police. At least 11 people were detained and an officer injured in Athens, the police said. Twelve people were reportedly detained in the second-largest Greek city of Thessaloniki.

