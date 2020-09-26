UrduPoint.com
Rise In COVID-19 Cases In Moscow 3.7 Times Lower Than Pandemic's Peak - Response Center

Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:29 PM

Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Moscow 3.7 Times Lower Than Pandemic's Peak - Response Center

The rise in new COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital of Moscow is in line with global trends, although the latest increase on Saturday is 3.7 times lower than figures observed at the peak of the pandemic, the Russian capital's coronavirus disease response center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The rise in new COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital of Moscow is in line with global trends, although the latest increase on Saturday is 3.7 times lower than figures observed at the peak of the pandemic, the Russian capital's coronavirus disease response center said.

"In Moscow, as in the rest of the world, the number of new COVID-19 cases is growing. Today, the figures in the capital are 3.

7 times lower than they were at the peak of the pandemic. For example, in Amsterdam over recent days, 379 new cases were reported per day, which is twice as high as the peak for the previous period. In Rome, September's indicators have returned to the levels of March and April, and sometimes these have been exceeded," the response center said in a statement.

According to the response center on Saturday, 1,792 new cases of the coronavirus disease were confirmed in Moscow over the past 24 hours.

