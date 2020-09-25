The recent rise in COVID-19 infections seen in Russia had been forecast, an aid to the Health Minister told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The recent rise in COVID-19 infections seen in Russia had been forecast, an aid to the Health Minister told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are seeing the increase in coronavirus infections that was predicted by the experts of the Russian Health Ministry," Alexey Kuznetsov said.

Earlier in the day, the Federal coronavirus response center reported 7,212 new cases in the last 24 hours, up from 6,595 a day earlier, which brings the cumulative total to 1,136,048.