Rise In COVID-19 Mortality Rate Caused By Disease's Increasing Severity - Golikova

The proportion of deaths resulting from COVID-19 has increased by 3.5 times in recent weeks, indicating the increasing severity of the disease and the inadequate detection and diagnosis of those who have become infected, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The proportion of deaths resulting from COVID-19 has increased by 3.5 times in recent weeks, indicating the increasing severity of the disease and the inadequate detection and diagnosis of those who have become infected, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday.

"Since December 2019, the world continues to register new cases of the coronavirus disease. Unfortunately, 185 countries have registered cases as of this day ... Despite the fact that more than 48 percent of countries were showing an increase in infection of 21.

6 percent at the beginning of March, the proportion of deaths has increased by almost 3.5 times by the end of April, standing at 6.8 percent as of May 10," Golikova said.

The deputy prime minister added that the reason for the rapid increase in deaths was due to the increasing severity of the disease and the failure of health systems across the world to diagnose individuals carrying the disease.

According to the World Health Organization, more than four million cases of the disease have been confirmed worldwide, resulting in more than 278,000 deaths.

