Rise in German virus numbers of 'great concern': health agency

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The rapid rise in Germany's coronavirus numbers is very worrying, the country's Robert Koch Institute for disease control said Tuesday, urging citizens to keep their distance and wear face masks.

"We must prevent that the virus once again spreads rapidly and uncontrollably," RKI head Lothar Wieler told reporters.

"The latest developments in the number of COVID-19 cases is of great concern to me and all of us at the RKI," he said.