Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Rise in Measles Cases Detected in UK - Health Security Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A rise in measles cases has been recently detected in the United Kingdom, and parents have been advised to check their children's vaccine records, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday.

"Data published today by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows there has been a rise in measles cases. Between 1 January and 20 April this year, there have been 49 cases of measles compared to 54 cases in the whole of 2022," the UK Health Security Agency said in a statement published on the government portal.

Most of the cases were reported in London, although a number of them have been detected all over the country, and some are linked to travel abroad, the UKHSA said.

Therefore, the agency asks parents to check if their children received their shots of the MMR vaccine, which is a combined vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella.

"During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, uptake for routine childhood immunizations has fallen globally, leaving many children unprotected from serious infections and countries at increased risk of outbreaks," the UKHSA said.

Children showing symptoms of measles need to stay at home to prevent the illness from spreading further, and their parents are recommended to contact their general practitioner for advice, the agency added.

